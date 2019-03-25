English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan's Bharat Trailer to be Showcased with Avengers: Endgame
The trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif- starrer 'Bharat' will be showcased along with Marvel Cinematic Universe's most anticipated superhero film 'Avengers: Endgame'.
Image: Marvel Studios/Twitter
Loading...
The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif- starrer Bharat are all set to showcase the film's trailer with this year's most anticipated film Avengers: Endgame that will release on April 26. Bharat is set to release on June 5, 2019, on the occasion of Eid. It may be considered a tactical masterstroke and the hype surrounding Bharat is sure to get the superhero thrust. Avengers: Endgame is the final installment of The Infinity Saga and is expected to be seen by a record number of cinegoers across the world.
Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "And here's some #Xclusiv info on Salman Khan starrer #Bharat...#BharatTrailer will be launched on 24 April 2019. #BharatTrailer will be showcased with #AvengersEndgame on 26 April 2019. Release date locked: 5 June 2019. #Eid2019." (sic)
Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, which narrates Korean history from the 1950s to the modern day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War. The 52-year-old actor stars in the titular role in the Indian remake, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Bharat is Salman's third collaboration with Zafar after 2016's Sultan and 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. The film also features Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Presented by T-Series, the film is produced by Salman and Atul Agnihotri and shot in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.
Meanwhile, as a treat for Avengers fans, Marvel Studios released a new TV spot and an apparent official plot synopsis for their upcoming for Avengers: Endgame last week. The synopsis doesn't reveal anything new that we don't know already. Instead, the overview brings the focus to the dramatic conclusion of 22 films in three phases of MCU.
Whereas, the new TV spot dubbed as 'Honor' gave us a glimpse of Black Panther, Doctor Strange, The Wasp, The Winter Soldier, Star-Lord, Drax, and Gamora among others. Basically half of the MCU. In the second half of the trailer, we see Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor, Iron Man and Groot among others in their new superhero suits.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "And here's some #Xclusiv info on Salman Khan starrer #Bharat...#BharatTrailer will be launched on 24 April 2019. #BharatTrailer will be showcased with #AvengersEndgame on 26 April 2019. Release date locked: 5 June 2019. #Eid2019." (sic)
And here's some #Xclusiv info on Salman Khan starrer #Bharat...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2019
* #BharatTrailer will be launched on 24 April 2019.
* #BharatTrailer will be showcased with #AvengersEndgame on 26 April 2019.
* Release date locked: 5 June 2019. #Eid2019
Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, which narrates Korean history from the 1950s to the modern day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War. The 52-year-old actor stars in the titular role in the Indian remake, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Bharat is Salman's third collaboration with Zafar after 2016's Sultan and 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. The film also features Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Presented by T-Series, the film is produced by Salman and Atul Agnihotri and shot in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.
Meanwhile, as a treat for Avengers fans, Marvel Studios released a new TV spot and an apparent official plot synopsis for their upcoming for Avengers: Endgame last week. The synopsis doesn't reveal anything new that we don't know already. Instead, the overview brings the focus to the dramatic conclusion of 22 films in three phases of MCU.
Whereas, the new TV spot dubbed as 'Honor' gave us a glimpse of Black Panther, Doctor Strange, The Wasp, The Winter Soldier, Star-Lord, Drax, and Gamora among others. Basically half of the MCU. In the second half of the trailer, we see Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor, Iron Man and Groot among others in their new superhero suits.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Moments When Rishabh Pant Made His Bat do the Talking
- Salman Khan's Bharat Trailer to be Showcased with Avengers: Endgame
- HMD Global Clarifies How Data From Some Nokia 7 Plus Phones Ended up in China
- Apocalypse Now: An Asteroid Hit Could Wipe Out Life on Earth Again, Scientists Raise Concern
- A Company Will Pay You Rs 69,000 to Binge Watch All MCU Movies Before Avengers Endgame Releases
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results