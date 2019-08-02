Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 To Get A New House in Mumbai

Bigg Boss season 13, which was until now shot some distance away from Mumbai, at sets in Lonavala, will reportedly come to the city of dreams for its thirteenth outing. As per latest information from sources, Bigg Boss 13 set will be build in Mumbai.

Salman will host the show for the 10th year in a row. Season 13 will mark Salman's decade long association with the popular reality show, which invites popular celebrities to stay inside one home for a period of three months. As per Spotboye.com, the Bigg Boss 13 house set will be made in Film City area in Mumbai.

The website states that the information was kept a secret but a source close to channel was quoted as saying, "Yes, we are doing Bigg Boss in Film City this time."

The source also said that the makers are planning to go big with season 13. "It is just a change that was required. 12 years have passed and every time we have done well. This time, we really want to make it much bigger and better," the channel official added.

Salman is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 and his maiden production venture in TV, Nach Baliye 9, is going strong on the TRP charts. Only last Sunday, late evening, #BhaiKaShowSuperhit started trending on Twitter after the latest episode aired on Star Plus.

