Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 to Replace Vish: A Poisonous Story on Colors TV?

Bigg Boss, one of India's most popular reality TV shows, is all geared up to launch its season 13 on Colors TV. The show, which is expected to go on air from September 29, will reportedly feature only celeb contestants this time.

Furthermore, an ABP report suggests that the blockbuster show, which is hosted by Salman Khan, will bring an end to Debina Bonnerjee’s supernatural show Vish: A Poisonous Story. Besides Debina, Vish also features actors Sana Makbul, Vishal Vashishtha and Krip Suri in pivotal roles. Talking about the same, an unnamed source said, “Vish was always meant to be a finite series and the show will be replaced by Bigg Boss 13 in September."

Along with Vish, Pearl V Puri and Ishita Dutta’s Bepanah Pyaarr may also go off air, suggest some reports. But the ABP report claims that it would continue to air at 10pm before Bigg Boss 13, which is scheduled to air at 10:30pm on weekdays and 9pm on weekends.

“The channel has high expectations from Bepanah Pyaarr and the programming team expects the show to pick up pace in the next few weeks. The upcoming twist and turns in the show will definitely excite the viewers. The romantic drama is not going off air," the source added.

Both Bepanah Pyaarr and Vish were recently launched on Colors. Bepanah Pyaar went on air from June 3 while Vish premiered on June 10.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Chunky Pandey, and TV actors Ridhi Dogra and Pavitra Punia will be seen as contestants in Bigg Boss’ upcoming season. Besides them, the makers have also reportedly approached Sidharth Shukla, Pooja Gor and Raveena Tandon's cousin Kiran Rathod.

