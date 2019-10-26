Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 to See Another Eviction, Housefull 4 Earns Rs 19.08 Crore on Day 1

Salman Khan will be back tonight in Weekend Ka Vaar episode to evict some contestants from the show. There is major anticipation building up to the speculated wild card entries in the house and names like Khesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawalla, Arhaan Khan, Hindustani Bahu are in top reckoning. While fans wait to watch the episode you can also vote for which inmate-s are going to be evicted tonight.

Movies like Housefull 4, Made in China, Saand Ki Aankh, Bigil released on Friday. While Akshay Kumar's film rose to high numbers on day 1, earning Rs 19.08 crore, Made in China and Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh also put up a brave front. Over the week, the films are expected to clash heavily for box office business.

Despite a holiday release, 'Housefull 4' opened lower than Akshay Kumar's previous films in 2019-- 'Kesari' and 'Mission Mangal'. Read in detail below.

Shah Rukh Khan featured in a special episode of Netflix Original series 'My Next Guest with David Letterman'. Here are five major highlights from the show.

Here are some titles on TV and digital platforms that will keep you entertained this Diwali weekend.

Nearly two hundred thousand revellers marched through Taipei in a riot of rainbow colors and celebration on Saturday as Taiwan held its first pride parade since making history in Asia by legalizing gay marriage.

