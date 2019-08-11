Winner of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 To Get Double Prize Money?

Much like his films, Salman Khan's TV ventures, be it Nach Baliye 9 or his long association with Bigg Boss, have always made news and now latest from the forthcoming Bigg Boss season comes in the form of the prize money reportedly being doubled for the winner this time around. Salman will host the popular reality show for the 10th year in a row, which invites popular celebrities to stay inside one home for a period of three months.

Amidst reports that Bigg Boss 13 showrunners are keen on making the this year's outing "bigger and better," comes another one stating that the prize money for this year's winner will be Rs 1 crore. Reports suggest that the prize money has been doubled, from previous figures of Rs 50 lakh, so that big celebs and faces may be roped in.

Telly Chakkar (via) states that every Bigg Boss season, makers face issues in getting celebrities due to the prize money. Hence, they might have decided to double the same. It further stated that a customary task that leads to reduction in prize money may also be slashed from the format, leading to the winner taking home Rs 1 crore in its entirety.

Earlier, it was also suggested that the new Bigg Boss house will be built in Mumbai's Film City area and that Salman and contestants will not be stationed in Lonavala sets, as was the norm.

On the movies front, Salman is currently shooting for Dabangg 3, while he also has Inshallah, opposite Alia Bhatt lined up.

