Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 To Have 30-Minute Episodes: Report

The popular reality show Bigg Boss is coming back with its fourteenth season, which will air from October 3. According to latest reports, the show hosted by Salman Khan will only hair for half an hour instead of the usual hour-long telecast.
A source quoted in Pinkvilla said, “The makers have chosen a shorter format this time because of the ongoing IPL season. Unlike other years, the COVID outbreak caused a postponement in the IPL dates and with the tournament being played out right now, the TRPs won't be as high as they expect it to be. But this is just for a month. After around a month, they will get back to the old 1-hour slot.”
Meanwhile, the first contestant on the show was revealed to be Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu. The other contetsants of the show haven't been formally announced yet, but several reports have suggested that Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shulka, Nishant Singh Malkani, Shagun Pandey, Pavitra Punia, and Sara Gurpal have been reported to participate in the show.
.@jaankumarsanu is all set to add some sureeli jaan to the #BB14 house!
Meanwhile, older Bigg Boss participants Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla will also be making a special appearance on the show. TV producer Vikas Gupta was also slated to make an appearance but it was cancelled at the last moment.