Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 To Air From October 1? Check Premiere Episode Details Here

Ever since the promo of Bigg Boss 16 has been released, fans are eager to know who will be participating in the controversial reality show and when will it premiere. And if recent reports are to be believed, Salman Khan’s show will premiere on October 1.

Yes, you read it right. As reported by Pinkvilla, the 16th season of Bigg Boss will be on our television screens from Saturday, October 1. The entertainment portal claims that the premiere episode will be divided into two parts. While the first half will air on October 1, the second half will be streamed the next day i.e October 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding the show’s premiere so far.

On Tuesday, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 shared a promo in which Salman Khan hinted that the upcoming season will have no rules. The promo began with a glimpse of the crew working on the sets of Bigg Boss following which Salman Khan said, “Rule yeh hai ke koi rule nahi hai (The rule is that there is no rule). There is always a first time and there is always the next time. This is Bigg Boss time.”

Meanwhile, no participant name has been confirmed or officially announced so far. However, several names of those who are likely to participate in Bigg Boss 16 are already doing rounds on social media. Reportedly, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Poonam Pandey, and Jannat Zubair among others have been offered to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Recently, it was reported that Lock Upp winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui has also been approached for the show.

Apart from these, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta and social media sensation Faisal Shaikh have also been reportedly by the makers. Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat, who is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, is also being considered for Salman Khan’s show. However, only time will tell about who will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house this time.

