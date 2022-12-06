Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 on List of Most-liked Hindi TV Shows of the Week

Ever since superstar Salman Khan was onboarded as the host of India’s most loved TV reality show, Bigg Boss, in 2010, its popularity has only boosted with every season. Well-studded with a lot of entertainment, now the show has topped the list of most-liked Hindi TV Shows of the week as per a report by Ormax media.

Salman Khan has been the face of India’s most loved reality show, Bigg Boss, for 13 years now. The superstar has truly created a rage with his presence on the show, which has been constantly achieving great heights and receiving a lot of love from the audience. While the show is constantly getting bigger and better every year,

it’s now running in its 16th season and is still maintaining its position as the top reality show in India.

With its drama and entertainment quotient, thanks to the interesting bunch of contestants it gathers each year, Bigg Boss seems to have kept up its popularity. This was evident when it made its way to the top in the Ormax power rating and zoomed ahead of all the other reality shows, in the list of most-liked Hindi TV shows of the week.

Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Nov 12-18) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/K9batkHDgD— Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) November 22, 2022

Apart from this, Salman Khan has kept the excitement of the audience intact about his upcoming ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ and Tiger 3. His fans are also eagerly waiting to watch him come back on the screen with a power-packed performance.

