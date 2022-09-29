Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 to Premiere on October 1; Know Interesting Facts

It is that time of the year again! The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return to the small screen with its latest season. The show will be kicked off with a grand premiere episode on October 1 on Colours TV. There’s a lot of anticipation around the new season’s contestants ahead of the premiere. According to reports, a lot of new concepts will be introduced to the show this season.

The makers of Bigg Boss 16 are leaving no stone unturned to raise the excitement among fans by releasing back-to-back promos of the Salman Khan-hosted show. At the same time, the theme and probable contestants of the show are constantly in the news. On September 27, Salman Khan made quite a few announcements about the premiere of Bigg Boss 16 in a media interaction. The first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16 is Abdu Rozik, a resident of Tajikistan.

Top showsha video

As per the latest reports, everything is going to change in this season of the controversial reality show, especially the bedroom. It is being said that the contestants will have to pay a big price to get into the bedroom. Some reports even suggest that this time, four bedrooms have been built in the house of Bigg Boss 16. These rooms have been named – Fire Room, Black and White Room, Cards Room and Vintage Room. To enter these rooms, the contestants will have to go through strenuous tasks from day one. However, no official announcement about the same has been made by the makers.

Apart from this, the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16 include Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Last year, Tejasswi Prakash won the reality show. Now, it will be interesting to watch which contestant will bag the winner’s trophy this season.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here