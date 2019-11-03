Salman Khan's Birthday Video for Shah Rukh Khan will Remind You of The Karan-Arjun Bond

Bollywood’s Badshaah Shah Rukh Khan turned 54 on Saturday and was wished like nothing less than a king. Among his celebrities and fans was Salman Khan, who posted a creative wish pulling off SRK’s signature pose, but also had a complaint to make.

Salman took to his social media and posted a video with his co-actors Jacqueline Fernandes, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, brother Sohail Khan and brother in law Aayush Sharma. Host and actor Maniesh Paul and Salman’s bodyguard Shera were also in the frame and the whole gang sang the Happy Birthday song, while imitating his signature pose and blowing off kisses.

At the end of the video, Salman moves in closer to the camera and complains, “Abe tujhe phone kia tha, phone toh utha leta mera!” which left everyone in splits.

Sonakshi too adds to it by saying, “Very bad! Very bad!”

Recently, Salman had also praised Shah Rukh’s heroic action when he saved Aishawarya Rai Bachchan’s manager Archana Sadanand when her lehenga caught fire during Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash.

View this post on Instagram @iamsrk A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 30, 2019 at 8:29am PDT

Social media was abuzz with birthday wishes and greeting for the King Khan and the names included Anushka Sharma, Preity Zinta, Ajay Devgn and Ayushmann Khurrana along with his close friends Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Kajol among others.

Yesterday, Shah Rukh delighted his fans by joining them as a part of his birthday celebrations at an auditorium in Bandra. During a question answer session, he announced a 2020 release. While no official announcement was made on his birthday, as opposed to his earlier statement, the actor assured the good news once the movie goes on the floors.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is busy touring for his upcoming next Dabangg 3.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.