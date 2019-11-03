Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan's Birthday Video for Shah Rukh Khan will Remind You of The Karan-Arjun Bond

Salman Khan, along with his co-actors like Sonakshi Sinha and a few family members such as Sohail Khan, made up a creative birthday video wish for Shah Rukh Khan. Salman even had a complaint to make at the end.

News18.com

November 3, 2019
Bollywood’s Badshaah Shah Rukh Khan turned 54 on Saturday and was wished like nothing less than a king. Among his celebrities and fans was Salman Khan, who posted a creative wish pulling off SRK’s signature pose, but also had a complaint to make.

Salman took to his social media and posted a video with his co-actors Jacqueline Fernandes, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, brother Sohail Khan and brother in law Aayush Sharma. Host and actor Maniesh Paul and Salman’s bodyguard Shera were also in the frame and the whole gang sang the Happy Birthday song, while imitating his signature pose and blowing off kisses.

At the end of the video, Salman moves in closer to the camera and complains, “Abe tujhe phone kia tha, phone toh utha leta mera!” which left everyone in splits.

Sonakshi too adds to it by saying, “Very bad! Very bad!”

Happy bday khan Saab. . Hamare industry ka king khan @iamsrk

Recently, Salman had also praised Shah Rukh’s heroic action when he saved Aishawarya Rai Bachchan’s manager Archana Sadanand when her lehenga caught fire during Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash.

 

 

 

Social media was abuzz with birthday wishes and greeting for the King Khan and the names included Anushka Sharma, Preity Zinta, Ajay Devgn and Ayushmann Khurrana along with his close friends Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Kajol among others.

Yesterday, Shah Rukh delighted his fans by joining them as a part of his birthday celebrations at an auditorium in Bandra. During a question answer session, he announced a 2020 release. While no official announcement was made on his birthday, as opposed to his earlier statement, the actor assured the good news once the movie goes on the floors.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is busy touring for his upcoming next Dabangg 3.

