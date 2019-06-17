Salman Khan's Birthday Wish for Nephew Yohan is an Action Packed Slo-mo Treat

Sohail Khan's son Yohan turns a year older and his uncle Salman Khan has the coolest birthday wish for him. In an action-packed slo-mo video posted by the actor, Salman can be seen having a blast with his brother and nephew.

In the video, Sohail jumps on a bean bag and his son Yohan goes flying in the air as Salman catches him mid-air, right in time. "Happy bday Yohan… dad’s got ur back and I got ur front …. but don’t fly too high," Salman captioned the video. The clip appears to be taken from last night’s birthday bash at Khan's house.

While several hearted out the video, celebrities like Arbaaz Khan, Mini Mathur, Sophie Chaudhary and Sunil Grover called the video cute. Take a look:

Happy bday Yohan... dad’s got ur back and I got ur front .... but don’t fly too high pic.twitter.com/UNQqtQY4dk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2019

Salman, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released Bharat, congratulated Team India in typical "Salman" style.

Sharing a picture of himself wearing a Team India jersey, Salman wrote, "Congratulations team Bharat... from #Bharat."

On the work front, Salman is currently prepping up for his upcoming film Dabangg 3. Also, Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite Salman will release on Eid 2020. Inshallah will mark Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman’s reunion after 11 years. The epic romance drama is a co-production between Salman Khan Films and Bhansali Productions Private Limited.

