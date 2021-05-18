Salman Khan's Body Double Parvez Kazi Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to the Bollywood Star, See Pics

Salman Khan’s latest release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been trending for most part of the weekend. Now, some pictures of the actor with his body double from the Radhe set are going viral. Most importantly, Salman’s body double Parvez Kazi bears an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood star.

Parvez’s pics are going viral on social media. Some of them show him on film set with Salman while other solo pictures bear a close resemblance with Salman. At times it is difficult to tell them apart. Parvez is also a model and an actor. Take a look at some of his pictures from his social media handle.

In one of an earlier interviews, Salman has also praised Kazi. “He is the simplest and nicest boy there is ever. When you go late to the shoot, standing in for me, long shots, Parvez does all that for me," Salman said.

On the movies front, Salman will next feature in Antim: The Final Truth, which the remake of Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern.

