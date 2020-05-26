MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Posts Eid Special Picture With The Actor, Fans Go 'Aww'

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Shera took to Instagram and shared a photo with Salman at the actor's Panvel farmhouse. The photo has been clicked on the day of Eid.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
Share this:

Salman Khans bodyguard Shera had a surprise gift for the superstars fans on Monday, on the occasion of Eid. Shera took to Instagram and shared a photo with Salman at the actor's Panvel farmhouse. The photo has been clicked on the day of Eid.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram account on Monday, Shera captioned: "My EID is never complete without my Maalik @BeingsalmanKhan. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy with your family at home. #EidMubarak #SalmanKhan #Beingsheraa #Sheraa #Stayhomestaysafe."

The photo has garnered several likes and comments from Salman's fans. One fan wrote, "Thank you for this picture. Eid Mubarak." While another commented, "Aww! The best duo."

Salman Khan has been at his Panvel farmhouse since March. The actor went there with a few of his family members and friends and has stayed there all through the lockdown.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading