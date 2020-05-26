Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Posts Eid Special Picture With The Actor, Fans Go 'Aww'

Salman Khans bodyguard Shera had a surprise gift for the superstars fans on Monday, on the occasion of Eid. Shera took to Instagram and shared a photo with Salman at the actor's Panvel farmhouse. The photo has been clicked on the day of Eid.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram account on Monday, Shera captioned: "My EID is never complete without my Maalik @BeingsalmanKhan. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy with your family at home. #EidMubarak #SalmanKhan #Beingsheraa #Sheraa #Stayhomestaysafe."

The photo has garnered several likes and comments from Salman's fans. One fan wrote, "Thank you for this picture. Eid Mubarak." While another commented, "Aww! The best duo."

Salman Khan has been at his Panvel farmhouse since March. The actor went there with a few of his family members and friends and has stayed there all through the lockdown.