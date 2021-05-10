Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's First Meeting with Him Has a Keanu Reeves Connect

Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera has been working closely with the Bollywood superstar for over 20 years now. In a recent interview, Shera recalled one of his first meetings with Salman, back in 1999.

He said, “We first met when I was handling security for Whigfield’s show. She’s a Hollywood singer, she’d come down. I met Salman again when Keanu Reeves, the Hollywood hero, had come to India. Speed had released and Matrix was about to release. I did my first show with Salman in Chandigarh, and we’ve been together ever since."

Keanu had come to India in 1999. He’d attended the Zee Cine Awards, where he presented the best debut award to Preity Zinta for the film, Soldier. In videos from the function, he could be seen wearing a kurta-pyjama, reported a website.

Shera also revealed that Salman is looking to launch his son. He further shared that an announcement will be made in this regard once the coronavirus situation is better.

On the movies front, Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is set for multi-platform release on May 13. it co-stars Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Pravin Tarde among others. Post that, Slamn will be seen in a special appearance in Antim: The Final Truth. It is the remake of Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here