Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Son To Make Bollywood Debut Soon, Actor Reaches Out To Actresses

Sonakshi Sinha, Pranutan Bahl, Athiya Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi and Zaheer Iqbal have found their place in Bollywood, all thanks to Salman Khan. In the past, Salman Khan said that as long as he can, he will continue to back the newcomers and help bring fresh talent to the industry. In 2019, Salman Khan announced that he will launch his bodyguard’s son Tiger. And now, if recent reports are to be believed, the actor has also approached several actresses to play the female lead against Shera’s son in the film.

E-Times reported the same and claimed that even though several actresses have been approached so far, nobody has been finalised as of now. The entertainment portal also reported that the project is likely to go on floors in January 2023.

Meanwhile, another report by Pinkvilla also claimed that Salman has reached out to Satish Kaushik to direct Tiger’s debut movie. A source close to the actor shared that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has requested Satish Kaushik to direct Shera’s son Tiger’s debut movie. The source also revealed that the script of the film is ready and the narration has been done too. Currently, the makers are looking for actresses to star opposite Tiger.

In an earlier interview with a tabloid, Salman Khan said, “Shera’s son Tiger is being groomed right now and he’s already being considered by so many producers and directors. Shera feels I will be the best judge of a script for his son, so I am now sifting through scripts. I am yet to find something worthy.” Tiger earlier assisted Ali Abbas Zafar in the 2016 blockbuster movie Sultan.

Salman Khan previously launched brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with LoveYatri, Sonakshi Sinha with Dabangg, and Aditya Pancholi’s brother Sooraj Pancholi with Athiya Shetty in the 2015 movie Hero.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif, which is slated for an April release. The actor will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for a never-seen-before action sequence. He has also been shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill.

Read all the Latest Movies News here