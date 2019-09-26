Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Salman Khan’s Bouncer Goes on Rampage in Moradabad, Family Says He was Upset

Salman Khan's alleged bouncer went on a rampage in Moradabad. The local police had to call fire services personnel to control him.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 26, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan’s Bouncer Goes on Rampage in Moradabad, Family Says He was Upset
Image courtesy: Salman Khan/ Instagram
Loading...

The Moradabad police, along with hundreds of residents of Peer Gaib locality under Mughalpura police station, had a tough time controlling a muscular person who broke several vehicles and thrashed some people on Thursday morning. The local police had to call fire services personnel along with net and ropes to control him. It is believed that the person lacks a sound mental health.

Moradabad's Anas used to work in Mumbai as a bouncer and was allegedly working in the private security team of Bollywood star Salman Khan, which is headed by Shera.

A video of the incident in possession of News18 which shows hundreds of people along with local police having a tough time getting hold of the bodybuilder. People can be seen running and throwing a net over Anas and tying him with ropes. Like a Bollywood action sequence, Anas can be seen pushing everyone away with just one blow.

Speaking to media, the in-charge of Barwalan Police post, Rashid Khan, said, "The bodybuilder Anas is a bouncer and works in Mumbai. It seems he was mentally unstable due to some medicine. He is being sent for medical examination and then appropriate action will be taken."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram