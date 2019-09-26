Salman Khan’s Bouncer Goes on Rampage in Moradabad, Family Says He was Upset

The Moradabad police, along with hundreds of residents of Peer Gaib locality under Mughalpura police station, had a tough time controlling a muscular person who broke several vehicles and thrashed some people on Thursday morning. The local police had to call fire services personnel along with net and ropes to control him. It is believed that the person lacks a sound mental health.

Moradabad's Anas used to work in Mumbai as a bouncer and was allegedly working in the private security team of Bollywood star Salman Khan, which is headed by Shera.

A video of the incident in possession of News18 which shows hundreds of people along with local police having a tough time getting hold of the bodybuilder. People can be seen running and throwing a net over Anas and tying him with ropes. Like a Bollywood action sequence, Anas can be seen pushing everyone away with just one blow.

Speaking to media, the in-charge of Barwalan Police post, Rashid Khan, said, "The bodybuilder Anas is a bouncer and works in Mumbai. It seems he was mentally unstable due to some medicine. He is being sent for medical examination and then appropriate action will be taken."

