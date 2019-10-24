Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Co-Star Saiee Manjrekar is Unrecognisable in This Throwback Pic With Him

In an industry where stars aspire to work alongside someone as renowned as Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar is a lucky one who will be making a debut alongside him. This might be her first time acting alongside him, but the two have met before. A recent throwback picture of the two has gone viral.

In the picture, Saiee Manjrekar can be seen with a wide smile posing alongside Salman Khan. While Salman Khan is still easily recognisable in the picture, Saiee is not recognisable at all in comparison to her appearance now.

Saiee Manjrekar is set to make her Bollywood debut in Dabangg 3 where she will play Chulbul Pandey's love interest in flashbacks. It was earlier announced that the film would have two timelines which would be connected towards the climax. Sonakshi Sinha will be reprising her role of Rajjo in the present as Salman Khan's wife.

Mahesh Manjrekar will also be appearing in the film. He had earlier expressed his happiness and excitement at seeing his daughter and Salman Khan in one frame. This was topped off when the filmmaker got a chance to act in a scene alongside his daughter which added to his existing excitement.

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichha Sudeep, and Arbaaz Khan. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film is set to release on December 20.

