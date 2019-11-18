Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Eyeing Wide Release, Early Morning Shows?

In order to make Dabangg 3 be the biggest Bollywood release, actor Salman Khan is eyeing to get the maximum screens to his credit, with 5400 screens across the country.

According to a report, since the movie is also going to release in other regional languages including Tamil, Kannada and Telugu over the festival season of Christmas, exhibitors have shown their interest as well.

Even the conventional four show template is being said to be defied for Dabangg 3 as distributors wish to start early morning shows from 9.30 in order to get 5 shows per day.

According to a source in the report, “It marks the return of Salman Khan in an avatar that he is loved in by the masses, and the trailer has done its trick in the interiors. While most of the distributors focus on getting maximum showcasing in the metro cities and national multiplex chains, team Dabangg is making it a point to reach out to the least common denominator and ensure right show-casing in the small town as well."

Dabangg 3 marks the return of Salman Khan as Chulbul Panday for the third time. The Dabangg franchise has proved to be a mass entertainer for the audience and makes record at the box office for the actor each time.

The report further states that South actor Sudeep’s presence, who plays the antagonist, has ensured ample of demand for the action entertainer in Karnataka.

The record for the biggest release till date is currently held by Aamir Khan for Thugs of Hindostan, which released in 459 screen during the 2018 Diwali weekend in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The third part of the Dabangg franchise stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Tinnu Anand and Mahie Gill reprising their roles. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be seen making her debut, playing love interest to the younger version of Salman Khan, in the movie.

