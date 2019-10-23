Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Trailer to be Attached with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4

Producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala is known to have a close bond with Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, both personally and professionally. And while the trio have worked together before, this Diwali they will be coming together once again, although just as an attached trailer.

Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer Housefull 4, which releases this Diwali, will have Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 trailer attached with it, as per reports.

While Sajid and Salman had met for discussing Kick 2, they came up with this impromptu decision since audience will get a taste of Salman before they start watching Akshay too. “We realized that Dabangg3 trailer would be ready by the time we release Housefull 4. The idea appealed to us as nothing can be bigger than Salman and Akshay coming together for Diwali,” Sajid said.

So, does he plan to cast the two in any upcoming project? To this Sajid has said, “I’d be more than happy to get them together on screen, however, all of us are busy with other commitments. Once we’re free and ready, we’d definitely want to create something big and magical.”

However, the possibility of the coming together wasn’t discarded completely either as Sajid wrapped up by saying, “If we come together again, it is going to be one big party on the sets.”

Sajid and Akshay are known to be together since they studied together in Don Bosco School, Matunga. Sajid, Salman and Akshay have worked together in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan -E- Mann.

