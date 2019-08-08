Salman Khan's Dabangg Co-star Thanks Actor for Paying His Medical Bills After Heart Attack

He may be Bollywood's biggest star, adored all over the world, but Salman Khan also has a reputation as one of the most kind-hearted celebs around.

And, the actor has yet again proved it as he helped meet the medical expenses of his co-star, a junior artist on Dabangg. Dadhi Pandey, who played the role of a cop, Pichkari Yadav, in the first installment of the popular action drama franchise, suffered a heart attack two months ago, reports SpotboyE.

Dadhi was taken to a hospital and later shifted to another one, where he was kept in the ICU for a couple of days. Salman bore all expenses at the second hospital. Daddi, who is now recovering after the health scare, says he hasn’t met the actor or spoken to him yet.He has been advised bed rest by his doctor.

"He is a very kind-hearted person. Jitna bhi kahu unke liye utna kam hai (I can’t thank him enough). He is a great man,” Dadhi said.

Earlier, Salman had also helped the late actor Kavi Kumar Azad evade expenses for the medicines. His medical treatment as well as the bariatric surgery were also sponsored by Salman. Azad passed away on July 9.

Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman and his brother Arbaaz Khan. “I am excited about the film, and we are having a lot of fun making it. People have told me they have a lot of expectation from the film. I feel that is a nice thing,” Arbaaz had earlier said.

In Dabangg 3, Salman will reprise his role as the iconic UP cop Chulbul Pandey. The film will have Mahesh Manjarekar’s daughter Ashwami play an important role opposite Salman in the flashback scenes.

The film is currently being shot in Phaltan on a 10-day schedule. It also features Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, Mahie Gill and Pramod Khanna.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.