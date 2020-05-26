MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan's Dabangg Gets An Animated Series

Salman Khan's Dabangg Gets An Animated Series

The series will chronicle the life and capers of supercop Chulbul Pandey, and will also feature the animated avatars of all popular characters of the franchise including Chhedi Singh, Rajjo and Prajapatiji.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
Share this:

Superstar Salman Khan's popular film franchise, Dabangg is now all set to get a run as an animated series.

The series will chronicle the life and capers of supercop Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman Khan in the films), and will also feature the animated avatars of all popular characters of the franchise including Chhedi Singh (played by Sonu Sood in the films), Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha) and Prajapatiji (played by the late Vinod Khanna).

"Dabangg's biggest USP is that it is a complete family entertainer and, thus, the next logical step to further grow the franchise was to enter the animation space. The medium offers unparalleled creative freedom with storytelling, and we can focus on shorter standalone stories in lieu of longer, linear narratives. Chulbul's persona is larger than life and in animation his adventures will be showcased as never seen before," said Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan, producer of the original Dabangg series.


The animation studio Comos- Maya have been given the rights to produce the upcoming animated project.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading