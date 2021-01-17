Salman Khan's Easy-to-make Pickle Recipe Will Spice up Your Sunday, Watch Video

Salman Khan is impressing fans with his culinary skills as a video of him making pickle has been trending on social media over the weekend. It shows the Bigg Boss 14 host making raw onion pickle with easily available ingredients like salt, mustard oil, saunf (fennel seeds), red pepper powder and kalaunji (onion seeds).

Salman prepares the onion pickle in a bowl as he adds salt, kalaunji, saunf, red pepper powder and raw mustard oil to it before mixing it all up by tossing it. He says you have to be ripped for tossing them correctly. Salman also points out that one can use olive oil, which is heart-friendly.

Salman wears a black T-shirt and orange shorts as he prepares this easy-peasy recipe.

On the work front, Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 14, which will go on for another five weeks. His upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai may see Eid 2021 theatrical release if coronavirus threat abates.

He also makes a short appearance in Aayush Sharma's Antim and plays the role of a sikh cop in it. Meanwhile, he will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 in the coming time.