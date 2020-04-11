Salman Khan's Epic Horseback Ride Sends Former Bigg Boss Contestants Into Meltdown

Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members ever since the lockdown was announced. On Friday, he shared a video of himself enjoying horseback riding at his farmhouse.

In the clip, Salman can also bee seen feeding green grass to his horse. "Being taken for a ride...," Salman captioned the video.

The video has received over 2.5 million views and 13,000 comments (and counting) in just 10 hours. Former Bigg Boss contestants including Kishwer Merchant, Yuvika Chaudhary, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Manu Punjabi and Prince Narula dropped a series of heart emojis in the comments section.

Salman is staying with his mother Salma Khan as well as his sister Arpita, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and their kids – Ahil and Ayat. Not having met his father since three weeks, Salman has been in constant touch with Salim Khan.

Salman had recently shared a video where he said that he was missing his father, Salim Khan who is residing alone in their Mumbai apartment. In that video, Salman informed that he has not met his father since three weeks.

“Salman and Nirvaan can’t come here, so they are in Panvel. When they can come, they will. There also, they are at home and we are in constant touch over video calls,” Salim Khan told Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, Salman has offered to help the daily wage workers of the industry amid the lockdown. His decision to personally credit it into the accounts of the 25000 employees earned praises. The Bajarangi Bhaijaan star also expressed delight about citizens of Mumbai staying indoors on Shab-e-Barat and following the government’s decision on lockdown.