Salman Khan's Ex-manager Reshma Shetty Records Statement In Connection With Sushant's Suicide Case

Celebrity manager Reshma Shetty on Friday recorded her statement in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

The details of her statement are yet to be unveiled. According to ANI, Mumbai police on Friday questioned Reshma for about five hours in connection with the suicide of Sushant.

Bandra Police has recorded the statement of Celebrity Manager Reshma Shetty, in questioning which went on for 5 hours. Statements of 35 people have been recorded so far: Mumbai Police on actor #SushantSinghRajput death case pic.twitter.com/2EjCtzwnzI — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Reshma is one of the top Bollywood talent managers and has been responsible for major endorsement deals bagged by the A-list actors she handles. Earlier, she managed Salman Khan too. However, the two parted ways for reasons best known to them.

So far, Mumbai police have recorded the statements of over 35 people in connection with the suicide case of Rajput (34), who died by suicide in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14.

The Bandra police, who are probing angle of potential professional rivalry in Rajput's suicide, are trying to understand the reason behind his depression.

The 34 persons, whose statements have been recorded so far include Rajput's family members, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor-friend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi and Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Bhansali was considering to cast Sushant Singh Rajput in four films, but the plans couldn't materialise due to the late actor's scheduling conflict, the Padmaavat director said in his statement to the Mumbai police earlier this Monday, according to CNN-News18.

Sushant was offered these movies when he was under contract to Yash Raj Films and working on Shekhar Kapur's ambitious project Paani, Bhansali reportedly told the police, dismissing the reports that he abruptly dropped the late actor from his projects. However, Paani was shelved in 2015 after Yash Raj Films backed out as the producers.

Sushant starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. His brief Bollywood career of six years, starting from the urban multiplex hit Kai Po Che in 2013, to his final release, last year's bumper hit Chhichhore, had a healthy flow of box office successes, which also established him as a credible actor