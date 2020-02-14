Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan’s Fan Ride Cycle for 600 km to Meet Him at Awards

Bhupen Likson, who happens to be a cyclist based out of Tinsukia, started his journey on February 8 and reached Guwahati on February 13 to meet Salman Khan in Guwahati.

It is no news that diehard fans go an extra mile to impress the celebrity. But this 52-year-old man went 600 kilometres just to meet Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Bhupen Likson, who happens to be a cyclist based out of Tinsukia, started his journey on February 8 and reached Guwahati on February 13 to meet Salman Khan, who is expected to attend Filmfare Awards in Guwahati.

He told news agency ANI, "I started this journey on Feb 8 from Jagun (Tinsukia) on a cycle to meet Salman Khan who will be in Guwahati to attend Filmfare Awards".

Bhupen is an India Book of Records holder for cycling 48 kilometers in 60 minutes without touching the handles.

This year the Filmfare Awards will be held in Guwahati.

Salman Khan is currently working Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The film also stars Disha Patani, Gautam Gulati and Randeep Hooda. The film, which is set to release on May 22, which happens to be the day of Eid this year, is directed by Prabhudheva and is being produced by the actor’s brother Sohail Khan under the banner of Reel Life Productions Private Limited.

