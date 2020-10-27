Salman Khan's Father Once Invited Kavita Kaushik Over for Lunch As They Enjoyed Watching FIR

Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik, who became the captain of the house on entering, in a recent interview said that the show’s host Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan had once invited her over for lunch as he loved her show FIR.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “Salman and his family including Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salim (Khan) uncle and Helen aunty have seen FIR. Salim uncle had invited me over for lunch and he told me, ‘We really enjoy your show.’ They have been very gracious to me by hosting a feast for me just because they liked the show. I just have that little equation, you may say. I am very thankful for this gracious gesture which made a simple artist feel like a queen. Other than that, there is no friendship or anything. I wish there was, but there isn’t.”

Also, on Weekend Ka Vaar, when Salman introduced Kavita as a wild card contestant, he was heard praising her for her role in FIR. He said that he has not seen an actress playing a cop as good as she does.

Along with Kavita, two more wild card contestants, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit, have entered the Bigg Boss 14 house.