Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Reacts to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Rumours

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly busy prepping for their wedding in Rajasthan next month, for which the duo have apparently taken a brief break from work. The rumour mill has been spinning over the last few weeks amid claims that the two have decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married.

Amid Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding rumours, fans have been wondering whether or not the former’s ex-boyfriend and now close friend, Salman Khan, will attend the ceremony. Now, Salman Khan’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, has reacted to the Katrina-Vicky’s wedding rumours.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Salim Khan reportedly said, “What should he say about it since the media is left with only such issues to talk about."

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal to Have Court Marriage Next Week Ahead of Royal Wedding in Rajasthan?

As per the latest report, a source close to Katrina told BollywoodLife that the rumoured couple will have a court marriage in Mumbai next week before they head to Rajasthan for an elaborate wedding ceremony at an exotic resort near Ranthambore. There are two wedding ceremonies planned in Rajasthan, as per a close friend of the duo.

The speculation about their impending wedding went into overdrive after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. They reportedly had a Roka ceremony on Diwali at director Kabir Khan’s house. It was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the ceremony.

It’s being reported that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.

