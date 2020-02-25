Salman Khan’s Gesture for a Little Fan will Make Your Day, Watch Video

Salman Khan is known to have great love and rapport with children. Be it his chemistry with his nephews and nieces, or the adoration for his young co-stars, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood often makes headlines for taking care and interacting with kids.

Recently, the Wanted star was seen kneeling on the ground beside a young fan and interacting with her at a studio in Mira Road.

The star was on the set of his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that is set to release later this year.

In the video, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor can be seen kissing the little fan as he has his arms around her. Before getting up, he pats on the head of the girl lovingly.

The girl was reported to be Yashika Wadke, a major fan of the Dabangg star. The interaction is going viral across social media sites with people swooning over the sweetness. The video was shared by various fan pages of the superstar across online platforms. Take a look:

★ ADORABLE…#SalmanKhan with Lil Yashika on the set of #Radhe (Feb 24, 2020)!



Her Dad’s Caption: Memorable and happiest day ever.. My angel with the Golden Heart Bhai..#RadheEID2020 https://t.co/SgPMkkhZDo pic.twitter.com/WUQrqFtuQ4 — SalmanKhanHolics.com (@SalmanKhanHolic) February 25, 2020

Salman Khan will be again seen essaying the role of a police officer in Radhe, which is set to hit the big screen on Eid 2020. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film will also feature Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

It is bank rolled by Salman Khan Films, Atul Agnihotri and Sohail Khan Productions. Recent reports revealed that Radhe will be distributed across the country and abroad by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

