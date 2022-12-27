Salman Khan’s Handwritten Open Letter from More Than Two Decades Ago Goes Viral on Social Media

Bhaijaan of Bollywood - Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today! His fans are leaving no stone unturned to make the day extra special for the Ready star. Wishes have been pouring in from all sides on social media for the Dabangg actor. And now, to mark the special occasion of ‘Bhai Ka Birthday’, his fans are sharing an old handwritten note by Salman Khan, which will surely get you nostalgic.

The handwritten open letter was penned by Salman, four months after the release of his film, Maine Pyaar Kiya. In the letter, the superstar had thanked his fans for all the love and support. Maine Pyaar Kiya was released on December 29, 1989, and 4 months after it, he wrote a letter that read, “Here is a little something I want you guys to know about me. First of all, I have to thank you for accepting me and for being my fans."

The handwritten letter further read, “I am doing and concentrating on good scripts to the best of my judgement because I know that what ever I do now will be compared to ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. So whenever you hear an announcement, be rest assured that it is going to be a good film and I am going to give it my 100%."

Directed by Sooraj. R Barjatya, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ was Salman’s first film in a leading role opposite Bhagyashree. The romantic musical film became the biggest grosser of 1989 and the highest-grossing Indian film of the 80s. The classic cult made Salman Khan an overnight star and since then, there has been no looking back.

“I love you and I hope that you will keep on loving me because the day you stop loving me, you’ll stop seeing my films and that is the end of my career," are the words written by Salman Khan in the letter from the 90s.

Nothing has changed from then to now. Salman Khan still doesn’t like talking about his personal life in public. “About my personal life, I don’t have much to say you know it already," read a part of his letter.

He concluded the emotional letter to his fans by saying, “People say that I have made it but I don’t think so. I have yet to make it but I know one thing, I have been accepted by you."

Check out the picture of the letter here:

For the unversed, since Maine Pyaar Kia’s release, Salman Khan has played 15 characters that have been named Prem. He has managed to pull off different roles in different styles with the same name. He was last seen playing Prem in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Read all the Latest Movies News here