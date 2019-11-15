Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Salman Khan’s Hud Hud Dabangg Track Becomes Feast for Meme-makers

The title track from 'Dabangg' films has been recreated in the third feature. It shows some physics-defying, Earth shattering stomps that forced people to react with funny memes online.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 15, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Salman Khan’s Hud Hud Dabangg Track Becomes Feast for Meme-makers
Image: Twitter

Salman Khan is all geared up to return on the big screens as Chulbul Pandey with Dabangg 3. Apart from the lead actors, the three films also have another common factor—the title song ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’.

Read: Salman Khan Flaunts Unusual Dance Move in New Dabangg 3 Song, Fans Thank Him

The first installment of the film had an undeniably groovy title track, which became very popular with Salman’s signature belt moving dance step. The song was recreated in the second film, which had some physics-defying Earth shattering stomps. And now, for the third recreation of ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’, Salman Khan is literally blowing fire from his mouth like a dragon.

Watch the song below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=106&v=fTlzZfvq_SE&feature=emb_title

Apart from becoming a flamethrower, Salman as cop Chulbul Pandey has also gained some telekinetic powers with which he split the ground. And where all this special effects were loved by the audience once upon a time in Bollywood, now it is more like a feast for meme makers. Netizens couldn’t help but meme the hell out of the flame throwing scene. Check out some the most hilarious ones below:

The Game of Thrones and ‘mother of Dragons’ reference was inevitable.

Dabangg 3 is set for its Christmas release on December 20. Once again directed by Prabhu Deva, this time the screenplay has been partly written by Salman himself. Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan will once again play Chulbul Pandey’s wife and brother, respectively. The film’s music is composed by Sajid-Wajid.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram