Salman Khan’s Hud Hud Dabangg Track Becomes Feast for Meme-makers

Salman Khan is all geared up to return on the big screens as Chulbul Pandey with Dabangg 3. Apart from the lead actors, the three films also have another common factor—the title song ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’.

The first installment of the film had an undeniably groovy title track, which became very popular with Salman’s signature belt moving dance step. The song was recreated in the second film, which had some physics-defying Earth shattering stomps. And now, for the third recreation of ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’, Salman Khan is literally blowing fire from his mouth like a dragon.

Watch the song below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=106&v=fTlzZfvq_SE&feature=emb_title

Apart from becoming a flamethrower, Salman as cop Chulbul Pandey has also gained some telekinetic powers with which he split the ground. And where all this special effects were loved by the audience once upon a time in Bollywood, now it is more like a feast for meme makers. Netizens couldn’t help but meme the hell out of the flame throwing scene. Check out some the most hilarious ones below:

The Game of Thrones and ‘mother of Dragons’ reference was inevitable.

Shera : janu meat layi hu Salman : ok banao januShera: gas khtam hogya januSalman: koi nhi muh se aag nikl k paka dunga Shera: kaiseSalman: aise #HudHudDabangg Pic 3 : result pic.twitter.com/YdOTHxBLYA — ༒GⱥᴍeͥOvͣeͫℝ༒ (@insane_khiladi) November 14, 2019

Dabangg 3 is set for its Christmas release on December 20. Once again directed by Prabhu Deva, this time the screenplay has been partly written by Salman himself. Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan will once again play Chulbul Pandey’s wife and brother, respectively. The film’s music is composed by Sajid-Wajid.

