Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to Release on His Birthday Weekend This Year: Report

Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting to watch the star on the big screen again. The actor was last seen in the film Antim, and has a bunch of big projects in the pipeline. Recently, Salman was on his Da-bangg Tour which has now come to an end. It was recently reported that the actor is all set to start shooting for the much-anticipated film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali soon. Now, it seems the release date of the film has been decided as well.

Salman is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Before he starts shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the makers have locked December 30, 2022, as the release date for the film, reported Bollywood Hungama. It happens to be the birthday weekend for the superstar, who was born on December 27.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead is being directed by Farhad Samji. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is said to have blocked December 30 for the release of the film. This will be Said Nadiadwala and Salman Khan’s seventh collaboration after Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Jaan-E-Mann, and Kick.

The film will also star Zaheer Iqbal, of Notebook fame, and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz as the superstar’s brothers. The film is said to be the remake of a Tamil film where the eldest brother refuses to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family. His brothers, who’ve already found partners, come together to find a match for Salman’s character.

Pooja Hegde will be seen as Salman’s love interest and this is the first time that the two will be seen opposite each other. Pooja recently accompanied Salman on his Da-Bangg tour and also matched steps with him on stage.

