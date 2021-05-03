Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' to Undergo Title Change? Here's What we Know

Fans will soon be seeing Salman Khan in his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff as well. However, that would not be all. Apart from his hugely anticipated actioner Tiger 3 with Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif and Antim: The Final Truth, Salman will also be collaborating with producer Sajid Nadiadwala for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which reportedly might be undergoing a title change.A Website reports that the comedy drama Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, directed by Farhad Samji, will be changing its title soon. The report also mentions that the makers of the film, Salman, Sajid and Farhad are contemplating on several titles and changing the present one to avoid any communal controversy. Considering the diverse opinions of viewers, especially on religion, the makers want to make it clear that they respect all religions. The report further says that both Salman and Sajid did not want anyone to misinterpret the present title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as something that makes fun of two festivals. Hence, they are now looking for other titles that may suit the script of the movie.The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in pivotal roles. The upcoming movie is reported to be inspired by Salman’s own family that sets a prime example of communal harmony. Salman’s father Salim Khan is Muslim, while his mother Sushila Charak (now Salma Khan)is Hindu and his stepmother Helen is Catholic. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be based on a similar family drama that would depict the story of a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal respect. Through this movie, Salman will be setting an example of how secularism works and should look like.Meanwhile, Salman’s upcoming action movie Radhe will be releasing on May 13 later this month. The movie stars Randeep Hooda as the antagonist Rana, while Salman plays an officer of the law who is ready to give the crime and drugs infested city a clean-up.
