Salman Khan's Kick 2 to Go on Floors in 2020, Sajid Nadiadwala to Begin Shooting Soon

As Salman Khan-starrer Kick completes five years today, here's good news for all Bhai fans who are eagerly waiting for yet another blockbuster from the star. In 2014, the multi-starrer action thriller starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was released on the occasion of Eid, proving to be a sure shot hit.

Now, five years on, movie critic Taran Adarsh has confirmed that the movie is getting a sequel. Taking to Twitter, Adarsh wrote, "Mere Baare Main Itna Mat Sochna... Aap Devil Ke Peeche, Devil Aapke Peeche... Salman Khan starrer #Kick, which marked the directorial debut of Sajid Nadiadwala, was released 5 years ago to superb BO earnings... Now awaiting #Kick2, which is expected to roll in 2020. #5YearsOfKick."

A report in Mumbai Mirror has confirmed the same, quoting a source close to the development as saying, "Since Kick was a much-loved film, Sajid and his writing team is taking things extremely slow, to ensure that part two lives up to the expectations of the audience. There have been several brain-storming sessions to lock the premise of the story, which carries forward the franchise."

The source added, "They have finally zeroed in on the idea. The character is deeply layered. There's a lot about him that has been left to explore. Devil's character is extremely unpredictable. That is precisely what makes his role all the more unique. Sajid will further explore this side of the character in part two."

As per reports, Kick 2 is currently under pre-production and is expected to go on floors in 2020, with the release being set for Christmas 2020.

