Salman Khan's Legal Team Issues Statement About Defamation Case Against KRK

On Wednesday, Salman Khan has filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan or KRK. After the news broke, the Bigg Boss participant took to Twitter to say that Salman had filed the lawsuit against him for his recent review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now, Salman’s legal team has issued a statement saying that it is not the case.

The statement from DSK Legal, advocates for Salman Khan and Salman Khan Ventures read, “Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand “Being Human” are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself. Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr. Kamaal R. Khan “will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date”. The Hon’ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer.”

Replying to the statement, KRK tweeted, “As per court order I am not allowed to talk about Salman or the case, therefore I can’t reply to Salman’s legal team statement today! But I will reply them with full 20 minutes video after 7th June 2021! Ab Aar Paar Ki Hogi!"

As per court order I am not allowed to talk about Salman or the case, therefore I can’t reply to Salman’s legal team statement today! But I will reply them with full 20 minutes video after 7th June 2021! Ab Aar Paar Ki Hogi! 🙏🏼💪— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 27, 2021

Previously, KRK had tweeted, “Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe’s review!" In a follow up tweet, he wrote, “I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today."

I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

The date of the next court hearing has been fixed at June 7, 2021. Salman Khan’s legal team had mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

