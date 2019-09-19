Salman Khan’s Limelight was Stolen by a Street Dog at an Award Function, Fans Can't Stop Laughing
Salman Khan attended the IIFA Awards 2019 held on Wednesday in Mumbai. But his limelight on the green carpet was stolen by an adorable pawed guest.
Image: AP
The IIFA 2019 awards, held on Wednesday was a star-studded affair. The Dabangg of Bollywood, Salman Khan was also among the attendees. For the ceremony, the actor was seen dressed up in a navy blue suit and black shirt. However, when he walked the green carpet, it was someone else who stole the limelight.
Bollywood’s paparazzi Viral Bhayani, shared a video on Instagram in which Khan can be seen walking IIFA’s green carpet. However, soon after posing for the assembled photographers, a street dog followed the star inside the event, causing a laughter riot on social media.
“Who let the dogs out,” wrote one Instagram user. “Dog is very cute,” noticed another. “That dog!! Stole the show,” read a comment. “Awwwww I hope no one throws him out,” wrote a concerned animal lover.
At the event, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor confirmed that he will not be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. Previously, it was confirmed that the film will star Salman and Alia Bhatt in the lead. However, just a few days before the shoot, the film was shelved.
Now, Salman has confirmed that he will not be a part of the film, irrespective of the fact whether the film is made in the future. Speaking to reporters, he said, “Currently, Inshallah is not being made. Inshallah will be made but at least not with me.”
Apart from this confirmation, Salman also introduced a new face to media who will be seen with him in Dabangg 3. Saiee, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar, accompanied him on the green carpet. While introducing Saiee, the Bharat actor recalled the time when Sonakshi Sinha was also introduced at the gala event, IIFA. “It’s so strange that long time back, Sonakshi Sinha was also introduced on the ramp at IIFA and now this is her turn,” he said.
