Salman Khan's Love Song 'Tere Bina' Gets 26 Million Views

Salman Khan's romantic song Tere Bina, which was shot in the superstar's Panvel farmhouse, has got lots of love from his fans.

The song, which was launched a few days ago, had garnered 12 million views within 24 hours. As it continues to trend, it has garnered 26 million views in less than a week.

Sung and directed by Salman himself, the song is composed by his friend Ajay Bhatia and written by Shabbir Ahmed.

The music video also features Jacqueline Fernandez.

Talking about Tere Bina, Salman had said earlier: "About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn't know we will be here under a lockdown. So we wanted to do things to keep ourselves busy. That's when we decided to do these songs. We launched Pyaar karona and now, we are launching Tere bina."

Jacqueline did more than just acting in the video.

"I didn't think we would be able to pull this off. We are used to shooting songs on a large stage with grand production costs. There are costumes, hair, make-up. All of a sudden, we find ourselves with a team of three people. For the first time, I was checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience and it taught us how to make the most of what we have," she had said.

