'My Love' Passes Away: Salman Khan Shares Goodbye Post

Every ardent Salman Khan fan knows how much he loved his pet dog named My Love. He was so fond of him that he often shares his picture.On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share that his beloved dog passed away. He even shared pictures with him. Sending out a farewell message for him, he wrote, "My most beautiful My Love gone today. God bless her soul," Salman tweeted for his beloved Neapolitan Mastiff.The 52-year-old actor posted another picture of himself with the dog in which he can be seen kissing My Love.Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Daisy Shah also posted pictures with My Love on Instagram. While Sonakshi wrote, "Rest in peace beautiful baby girl." Daisy captioned the photo as, "You left your paw print on my heart My Love.. will miss you".Iulia Vantur also took to Instagram to share My Love's pictures and wrote: "You taught us love... My love, Rest in peace... You will always live in my heart."Apart from My Love, Salman has three more pet dogs named Saint, Mowgli and Veer.On the work front, Salman recently wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for his upcoming film Bharat. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles.