English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'My Love' Passes Away: Salman Khan Shares Goodbye Post
On Thursday, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share that his beloved dog passed away.
(Image: File photo of Salman Khan/ Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Every ardent Salman Khan fan knows how much he loved his pet dog named My Love. He was so fond of him that he often shares his picture.
On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share that his beloved dog passed away. He even shared pictures with him. Sending out a farewell message for him, he wrote, "My most beautiful My Love gone today. God bless her soul," Salman tweeted for his beloved Neapolitan Mastiff.
The 52-year-old actor posted another picture of himself with the dog in which he can be seen kissing My Love.
Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Daisy Shah also posted pictures with My Love on Instagram. While Sonakshi wrote, "Rest in peace beautiful baby girl." Daisy captioned the photo as, "You left your paw print on my heart My Love.. will miss you".
Iulia Vantur also took to Instagram to share My Love's pictures and wrote: "You taught us love... My love, Rest in peace... You will always live in my heart."
Apart from My Love, Salman has three more pet dogs named Saint, Mowgli and Veer.
On the work front, Salman recently wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for his upcoming film Bharat. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles.
On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share that his beloved dog passed away. He even shared pictures with him. Sending out a farewell message for him, he wrote, "My most beautiful My Love gone today. God bless her soul," Salman tweeted for his beloved Neapolitan Mastiff.
The 52-year-old actor posted another picture of himself with the dog in which he can be seen kissing My Love.
Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Daisy Shah also posted pictures with My Love on Instagram. While Sonakshi wrote, "Rest in peace beautiful baby girl." Daisy captioned the photo as, "You left your paw print on my heart My Love.. will miss you".
Iulia Vantur also took to Instagram to share My Love's pictures and wrote: "You taught us love... My love, Rest in peace... You will always live in my heart."
Apart from My Love, Salman has three more pet dogs named Saint, Mowgli and Veer.
On the work front, Salman recently wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for his upcoming film Bharat. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Badhaai Ho Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Takes a Flying Start
- In Pics: Style Evolution of Alia Bhatt Over the Years
- Fox Star Suspends Mukesh Chhabra as Director of 'Kizzie Aur Manny' Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
- Bajrang Punia to Spearhead India's Challenge at Wrestling Worlds
- What Can App Stores do if Users Start Downvoting an App? Nothing, For The Sake of Democracy
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...