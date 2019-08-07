Salman Khan's Nach Baliye 9 Organises Quran Reading Session to Avoid Ill Omen, Says Report
Salman Khan and the makers of 'Nach Baliye 9' reportedly organised a Quran reading session on the sets during the weekend's episode.
Image of Salman Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami Shirke, courtesy of Instagram
Salman Khan turned co-producer for dance-reality show Nach Baliye, which is currently premiering its ninth season. Nach Baliye 9 is high on TRP charts and is one of the most trending shows of the time. However, participants on the much-loved show are regularly falling ill or getting injured, forcing some celebrity couple or the other every week to opt out of weekly performances.
Recently, Shantanu Maheshwari’s girlfriend Nityaami Shirke was reported of sustaining injuries while they were practicing for their routine on set, followed by the news that Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy has been down because of bad health. Following injury, while Shirke performed on a wheelchair, Reddy could not step up for his performance.
In order to eliminate such unwelcoming situations, reportedly, Khan and the makers organised a Quran reading session in the weekend’s episode. The report further added that the producers roped in Madarsa’s students to perform this spiritual task.
The report reads, “So, the makers brought in Madrasa students, to read out the Quran on sets to ward off ill omen. They conducted this to ensure that going forward, the dance journey for the contestants turns out to be a smooth sailing one, devoid of any injuries whatsoever.”
Earlier during the week, Shirke had shared how she got injured while practicing her dance routine. She wrote on Instagram, "This was two days before @shantanu.maheshwari and I performed for the first time together on the #nachbaliye9 stage. Up until this day, there were nerves but mostly just excitement to be able to do our best as a Jodi! Unfortunately, on the day of our first stage rehearsal, I landed wrong after a lift and fell."
See Shirke's full post here:
View this post on Instagram
This was two days before @shantanu.maheshwari and I performed for the first time together on the #nachbaliye9 stage. Up until this day, there were nerves but mostly just excitement to be able to do our best as a Jodi! Unfortunately, on the day of our first stage rehearsal, I landed wrong after a lift and fell. I knew something was wrong with my knee the minute I fell but I don’t think any of us realised how serious it was. We went on to rehearse later that day, and at this point I didn’t want anything to get in the way of our performance, though I struggled a little as you guys can see here 😅 I genuinely feel like where there’s a will, there’s a way. So we powered on, and performed! 😊 It was a stressful few days for Our entire team, but post performance when my knee wasn’t improving and I got a scan, we realised I had a near complete ACL tear, my PCL was damaged and I had a tear in my medial miniscus. So when I saw an orthopaedic surgeon, he said forget dancing, even walking was detrimental at this point. When life throws something like this at you, I feel like you have to take the setback and believe that your comeback will be stronger. Honestly, we’ve been hit with the worst case scenario, but I feel like we have the passion and willingness to work around this. Shantanu, @desihoppers and I, would love to know what you thought about our upcoming performance this week and whether or not you felt our passion on screen. And thank you for aaaalllll the love and support that’s been pouring in regarding this, it means the world to us all!! ❤️🙏🏽😊 @macedon008 @subhash92_desihopper @mohitantony @dhanshree.yadav
Hosted by Waluscha De Sousa and Maniesh Paul and judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, Nach Baliye 9 airs during the weekends.
