1-MIN READ

Salman Khan's Nephew Abdullah Khan Passes Away, Actor Remembers Him In Emotional Instagram Post

Image courtesy: Instagram/Abdullah Khan

Salman Khan has paid a touching tribute to his nephew by sharing a picture of them posing with folded hands on Instagram. The actor captioned the photo as: "Will always love you..."

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 9:10 AM IST
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai late on Monday. He was reportedly admitted to Kokilaben Hospital and his official cause of death was not initially revealed.

As per multiple reports, Abdullah died of lung infection, while the official details are still awaited.

Salman has paid a touching tribute to his nephew by sharing a picture of them posing with folded hands on Instagram. The actor captioned the picture as: "Will always love you..."

Daisy Shah, Salman Khan's co-star from Jai Ho and Race 3, also took to Twitter to post a picture of Abdullah, referring him as "bestie" as she mourned his demise.

In June last year, Salman had instagrammed a video in which he could be seen lifting Abdullah on his left shoulder. It was a promotional clip of sorts for Abdullah's brand Real Strong, which has been created in honour of the Armed Forces.

View this post on Instagram

I am @beingstrongindia and he is @realstrong.in @aaba81

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Abdullah's last post on Instagram was a motivational quote, which read-- "We Fall. We Break. We Fail. But then, We Rise. We Heal. We Overcome," alongside a picture of him striking a walking pose.

