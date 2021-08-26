Salman Khan's Nephew Nirvan Khan Turns Assistant Director on Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif along with the rest of the cast and crew flew to Russia last week to shoot for the third installment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise, after shooting some significant portions in India. The actors, who are shooting in the city of St Petersburg, have been spotted by many fans. A number of fan pages on social media have shared pictures of Salman and Katrina obliging their fans to selfies, photographs and even autographs. Among the many videos and photographs that are being circulated, a video sees Khan making his way to his car with nephew Nirvan Khan, Sohail Khan’s son.

A source reveals that Nirvan is working as one of the assistant directors on the film. “Nirvan is keen to join movies very soon. The 21-year-old has plans to become a director and to learn and get a firsthand experience he decided to come on board as an assistant director. Apart from learning the technical aspects, he is also learning how to set up the scenes, coordinating with all the departments and also in touch with the entire cast."

The source adds, “It was Salman’s idea to take Nirvan along with him. He felt that the scale of the film along with the ensemble cast and crew would give his nephew a good exposure. He is making sure that Nirvan picks up the right things and learns as much as possible."

The 45 day schedule started with a grand car chase action sequence, “An action sequence of international scale is being shot by director Maneesh Sharma. Producer Aditya Chopra has decided to go all out and not compromise with the project. The Indian and Russian units seemed very well prepared and also adhered to the Covid-19 safety guidelines," says the source.

Apart from Russia, the team is going to shoot at five other international locations including Turkey and Austria.

Nirvan’s father Sohail Khan started his directorial journey with Auzaar which featured Salman Khan in the lead. He went to direct films like Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Hello Brother, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Jai Ho and Freaky Ali.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here