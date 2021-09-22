Salman Khan’s Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Looks Stunning in New Pics From Ad

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri has been constantly raising the temperature on social media by sharing glimpses of her modelling gigs. Alizeh who will be making her debut in Bollywood soon has been charming netizens with her gorgeous looks. Daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh recently turned muse for a jewellery brand. The brand had earlier posted a couple of pictures of the star kid and shared Alizeh’s journey with jewellery.

In the latest post, the brand has shared a couple of clicks of its jewellery but started the series with a stunning picture of Alizeh. The first photo featured her wearing a green outfit and posing against a glass pane. A few strands of her hair framed her face. Alizeh wore a minimalist gold necklace and some rings. The other pictures featured the individual images of the jewellery worn by her.

While sharing the snaps, the jewellery brand captioned the post, “Let the rain kiss you, don’t let the weather determine your pick!”⁠

Fans flooded the comment section as they heaped praises on Salman’s niece. ‘Gorgeous’, ‘pretty’, ‘stunning’ and ‘beautiful’ were some of the comments on the post.

⁠⁠A few days ago, Alizeh’s ad was shared online. In the video, she flaunted her curves in white pants and a bottle green bralette. She completed her look with accessories, including bracelet, hand thong, necklace and rings. In the ad, she struck numerous poses and was looking utter gorgeous. The brand had also shared Alizeh’s journey, which is from not wearing jewellery to now deciding the jewellery before her outfit.

Salman was also impressed with her therefore he shared the clip on his Instagram page too. Posting the video, he wrote, “Arre wah how nice you’re looking beta Alizeh Agnihotri Khan, god bless.”

