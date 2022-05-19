Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Poses With Actor Vihaan Samat in Pool; Pics Go Viral

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is breaking the internet with her latest pool pics. Alizeh, who is gearing up for her debut in Bollywood, posed for a series of goofy pics with actor Vihaan Samat in a swimming pool. Alizeh is the daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

Vihaan, known for his roles in ‘Worth’, ‘Mismatched’ and ‘Humans of My Bed,’ shared the pictures of them having a blast in the pool on his Instagram account. He wrote, “How wars begin?” Alizeh also dropped a comment on Vihaan’s post. Alizeh wrote, “ha ha ha ha ha. So glad things ended in a truce… NOT.” (sic)

Last year, Alizeh impressed Salman Khan with her ad for a jewellery brand. In the video, shared on Instagram by the jewellery brand, Alizeh flaunted her bracelet, hand thong, necklace and rings, as she struck numerous poses. She wore a green bralette with white pants.

Salman reposted the video on his Instagram account and wrote, “Arre wah how nice you’re looking beta Alizeh Agnihotri Khan… god bless.” Fans too flocked to the comments section to the original post and shower Alizeh with compliments.

During the ad campaign, Alizeh also talked about how there was a time when she wore no jewellery at all but now, she picks out her accessories before even choosing her outfit. “Jewellery to me is about finding new ways to express myself, and I’ve always leaned towards doing that with rings, necklaces, anklets and even body chains,” she said.

This was not Alizeh’s first modelling gig. Previously, she modelled for her aunt Seema Khan’s bridal couture line.

