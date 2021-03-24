Salman Khan’s Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Set for Bollywood Debut Opposite Rajvir Deol?

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She will be debuting with Avnish Barjatya’s as-yet-untitled film. Avnish is Sooraj Barjatya’s son, who will be making his directorial debut with the forthcoming film. The reports suggest that Sunny Deol’s younger son, Rajvir, has been roped in as the leading man.

According to a report in IndiaToday, Rajvir will also be making his debut with Avnish’s directorial debut which is touted to be a destination wedding romcom. The film is reported to be based on the parallels of Ayan Mukerji’s 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in main roles. Also, several young actors have been roped in for the film’s cast.

Back in 2019, Alizeh’s father, actor, producer and director Atul Agnihotri spoke about his daughter’s big screen debut. He said at the time that it was too early to talk about it. His only desire as a father had been that she should be prepared, give her best and enjoy doing the film. His children have already seen their family in the film business so they are well aware of ups and downs and that’s why they know the dynamics.

It was reported by Deccan Chronicle in 2019 that Alizeh’s Bollywood launchpad was going to happen with Salman Khan’s then unreleased Dabanng 3. Atul Agnihotri, had clarified that Alizeh was never considered for any role in the film as she is not the right casting.

Alizeh is the daughter of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan. Meanwhile, Salman next has Prabhudeva’s upcoming action film titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Bollywood remake of 2017 Korean thriller, The Outlaws, will also star Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Salman will also feature in Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman is busy shooting for Antim: The Final Truth and Tiger 3.