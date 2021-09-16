Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Turns Model for Jewellery Brand, Flaunts Her Curves in Olive Green Bralette

Salman Khan‘s niece Alizeh Agnihotri has set the temperature soaring on social media with her latest video advertisement for a jewellery brand. Daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh has already impressed netizens. The video, in which the star kid is seen flaunting her curves and the jewellery brand, has gone viral on the internet. Instagram users cannot stop gushing over her beauty.

The clip was shared on the Instagram handle of the jewellery brand showcased Alizeh dressed in a bottle green bralette and white pants. When it comes to accessories, she is seen wearing a beautiful, layered necklace, bracelet, rings, and hand thong. The young star was seen striking various poses in the video.

On learning that the girl in the ad was Salman’s niece, fans heaped praises for her beauty in the comment section. “Beautiful as ever," “Stunning," “lovely,” and “gorgeous" were some of the words used by Instagram users to describe Alizeh.

In the caption of the post, the jewellery brand penned Alizeh’s statement about her relationship with accessories. Stating that a girl’s first piece of jewellery is usually a pair of earrings, the star kid shared that she never had her ears pierced. However, she said that her approach towards jewellery has changed over the years. From wearing nothing at all, Alizeh said, “I have come to this stage in my life where I pick out what jewellery I want to wear before decide my outfit.” Jewellery to her is now about finding new ways to express herself, and she has always leaned towards doing that with rings, necklaces, anklets, and even body chains.

Take a look at the advertisement –

This is not the first time when Alizeh has modelled for a brand. Earlier, she turned model for her aunt Seema Khan’s couture line. She is fond of dancing and has also taken dance lessons from late choreographer Saroj Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here