Salman Khan’s Niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s Debut Will Be Unconventional, Director Somendra Padhi Confirms

Reports have been doing the rounds for quite some time that Salman Khan’s niece- Alvira and Atul Agnihotri’s daughter Alizeh Agnihotri will soon make her debut. While much details about it has not been known, it was said that Jamtara director Somendra Padhi would be directing the starlet in her debut. Now, in a recent interview, the filmmaker has confirmed the report, and also shared details about it.

Talking to ETimes, Somendra Padhi revealed, “We will announce the film after the rest of the cast is locked in. That is when we will be ready to go on floor.” He also added that the film will be youth-centric with a lot of new faces, and it won’t be focused on a single heroine. He also mentioned that this would be a very unconventional debut.

Earlier, several rumours had been doing the rounds about what Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut is going to be like. It was previously reported that Alizeh was going to make her debut with Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer. The duo was to star in Avnish Barjatya’s coming-of-age love story. However, the project postponed indefinitely. It was said that Alizeh would make her debut with Thai heist thriller Bad Genius’ remake. Reports suggested that the pre-production began earlier this year and that Salman is eyeing a release date of either end of this year or early 2023. Alizeh has been taking dancing and drama lessons for over two years now, and Salman Khan is personally seeing to her training.

Recently, Alizeh also sparked a rumour of dating actor Vihaan Samat after she shared picture with him in a pool. Vihaan was seen in projects like Mismatched, and Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.

