1-MIN READ

Salman Khan's Radhe Crew Member Confirms Actor Deposited Money into Their Accounts Despite No Shoot

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Salman has also pledged to donate for 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 8:09 AM IST
Salman Khan has reportedly deposited money into the accounts of his film Radhe's crew members, who were scheduled to work between March 26 to April 2.

Film's makeup artiste Subhash Kapoor confirmed the same to SpotboyE. "What a great thing to do. I thank Salman sir from the bottom of my heart. Times are so tough," said the makeup artiste.

Salman has also pledged to donate for 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), whose livelihood has been severely affected owing to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, revealed its president, BN Tiwari.

Tiwari told The Indian Express that Salman called for a list of the daily wage workers along with their account numbers, where he would directly be transferring the amount.

“After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association and we told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He has decided to contribute for them. We will be sending him the list in the evening,” Tiwari said.

Actor Akshay Kumar was the first Bollywood star to tweet he would donate Rs 25 crore for the PM-CARES fund, followed by Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Maniesh Paul and Randeep Hooda, who have pledged to make contribution to the PM’s relief fund.


