Salman Khan's 'Radhe' is Among His Worst Rated Films on IMDb

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has seemingly failed to strike the right cords with the watchers. After the movie opted for a hybrid release model, there was the option to watch it from the comfort of one’s home. However, the ratings on IMDb suggest that it did not impress those who watched it as it secured a low rating of 2.5 out of 10, becoming one of Salman’s lowest rated films.

Saawan… The Love Season (2006) and Race 3 (2019) score worse than Radhe, with IMDb ratings of 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. It’s quite evident that it has bombed on arrival.

Meanwhile, The Outlaws, which has inspired Radhe, has a good IMDb rating of 7.2. Even the early reviews of Radhe have been lukewarm. News18 gave 1.5 out of 5 stars to the movie as it mentioned that it is just a star vehicle for Salman without any coherent screenplay or character development. “Radhe is a collage of high-pitched songs and slow-motion shots that made us cringe even five years back. You need to have a high appetite for Salman’s antics to enjoy this one," read News18’s review of the film.

The movie also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

