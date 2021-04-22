Salman Khan's Radhe to Release on Eid in Theatres and Multiple Platforms, Trailer Out Tomorrow

Keeping his tradition of Eid releases alive, Salman Khan is releasing his highly-anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in cinemas on May 13 as well as on ZEE5’s pay per view medium ZeePlex on the same day. The makers announced the news on Wednesday.

Besides this, the movie will also be available for the audience on various DTH services, including the likes of Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV, thereby giving the viewers a chance to watch the actioner on any platform of their choice.

Speaking on this Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios shared, “The ongoing pandemic forced us to innovate, and we are proud to be the first to embark upon this new distribution strategy. While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we realized we’d be doing a disservice to Salman’s fans nationwide if we aren’t able to release theatrically in all Indian states. We sensed the need for a pay-per-view solution along with theatres, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience of viewing the film. There cannot be a better film than Radhe to offer the audiences who’ve been waiting for an out and out entertainer for over a year now. Radhe continues our network’s deep relationship with Salman Khan and we are looking to release the film in over 40 countries including theatrical release in major overseas markets.”

Salman Khan Films’ spokesperson adds, “It’s imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation. We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don’t want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times.”

Helmed by Prabhudheva, Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani in significant parts. The trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release tomorrow (April 22).

