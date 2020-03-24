COVID-19: Salman Khan and Team 'Radhe' Work from Home as Post-production on Film Begins

Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. In India, with several states announcing complete lockdown, people have turned to work from home to keep the drill going and Bollywood is not far behind in this practice. If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan's team is also opting for work from home and has begun the post-production on his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

“It makes sense. Because Salman sits on his film’s editing any way. To not waste time and to ensure that the film makes it on time for an Eid May 22 release, Salman will do the post-production work from home,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Salman has been keeping himself busy during the coronavirus lockdown. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a video of himself as he indulged in a sketching session.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood was also seen chilling with his nephew Ahil. In the video, which is shared on Instagram by a fan page, Salman and little Ahil can be seen picking fruits from a farm.

Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the film is directed by Prabhudeva, who earlier called the shots on the Salman's films Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3 (2019). Salman and actress Disha Patani, who were paired together in last year's Bharat, will reunite for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles.

Radhe is said to be the Hindi remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller The Outlaws. Radhe casts Salman as a cop.

