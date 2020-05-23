MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Salman Khan's 'Ready' Co-actor Mohit Baghel Succumbs to Cancer at the Age of 26

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Mohit Baghel, who has acted in films like Ready and Jabariya Jodi, died of cancer. Parineeti Chopra remembered him as one of the nicest people to work with.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
Salman Khan's 'Ready' co-star Mohit Baghel is no more. The 26-year-old actor succumbed to cancer.

Mourning the news of his death, 'Dream Girl' director Raaj Shaandilyaa tweeted in Hindi, "Mohit, my brother, what was the hurry? I had told you that the entire industry has stopped for you, please recover fast and come back. Everybody will resume work only after you come back. You act very well, that's why I will wait for you on the set of my next film. And you must come...Om Sai Ram... RIP #cancer."

Mohit Baghel was born on June 7, 1993 in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He began his career with the comedy show Chote Miyaan. The actor has also appeared in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Jabariya Jodi'.

He had recently finished shooting another film with Sidharth Malhotra. He was also a part of the cast of the upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

Expressing grief at Baghel's demise, Parineeti Chopra tweeted, "One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP?? #JabariyaJodi."

Sidharth Malhotra shared, "Really shocked to hear this news.. Mohit was such a young, happy, funny & talented guy.. we just shot a whole film together! Upsetting news, my prayers with his family."

The actor was reportedly battling cancer from December last year and undergoing treatment for the same in Mathura.

